Remo Stars’ Akinsanmiro Joins Inter Milan

Nigeria’s Premier Football League side, Remo Stars, have announced the transfer of one of their midfielders, Ebenezer Akinsanmiro, to Italian giants, Inter Milan.

The club through its verified twitter handle reported yesterday that the player has completed his move to Inter Milan from Remo Stars.

The teenager who is an academy product of Remo Stars

signed a four-year deal.

He was part of the team that helped Remo Stars gain promotion from the Nigeria National League to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) in the 2020/2021 season.

He also featured in the 2021/22 Nigeria Professional Football League.

Most notably, Ebenezer featured for the academy team, Beyond Limits in The Creative Championship and Viareggio Cup World Football Tournament.