Osun APC Alleges PDP’s Plan to Disrupt Tinubu/Shettima Rally





Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, yesterday alleged that Osun State Chapter of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), in connivance with the embattled state Governor Ademola Adeleke, have concluded a plan to disrupt the All Progressives Congress (APC) rally for its Presidential Candidate, Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, coming up tomorrow, Thursday, at the Township Stadium, Osogbo, Osun State.

Lawal, during a press conference he addressed in Osogbo yesterday, alleged that the state chapter of the PDP has also acquired police and the Nigerian Army uniforms it would give to its numerous thugs on Thursday during the presidential rally in order to cause mayhem.

He further alleged that the embattled Governor Adeleke’s security guards are always hooded are political hoodlums that the governor is using allegedly for extra-judicial killings and attacks of the opposition members across the state.

Lawal equally alleged that the APC also discovered through party painstaking efforts that the controversial Chief Security Officer (CSO) to the governor, one Chief Superintendent of Police, Mr. Omoyele Adekunle, has been the one giving instructions and protection to the hooded political thugs.

He further stressed that the PDP was planning to kit the political hoodlums with branded APC’s uniforms and fez caps with a view to giving the false identities of the PDP-sponsored political thugs.

He alleged that “according to our reliable source, part of the bobby traps orchestrated by the PDP/Adeleke to truncate the Tinubu/Shettima presidential rally on Thursday is to prevent commercial vehicles and motorcycles from working by the use of political thugs to be led by Ado ‘Igbona’ and ‘Emir’ in Osogbo metropolis.”

“We also have an uncontroverted information that the embattled Governor Adeleke and his co-travellers in the PDP have recruited 3000 women on N2000 each to embark on a ferocious protest beginning from today (Wednesday) through Thursday. The starting point of the women protest is Gbongan-Ibadan road and to be moved to Osogbo later on Thursday.”

The APC Chairman further alleged that information gathered also revealed that the PDP has commissioned some urchins and thugs with a mandate to be throwing stones at the convoy of Tinubu/Shettima and all other APC dignitaries at Owode-Ede who would be coming to the rally on Thursday.

He alleged that it was also gathered that Adeleke and the PDP have mapped out another plan to use political hoodlums to be waylaying our members and supporters who might be coming to Osogbo for the presidential rally from the various towns and villages on Thursday.

The APC Chairman alleged that “it was also reliably gathered that all the efforts by the police to bring the said controversial CSP Omoyele to justice over some murder cases some time ago have proved abortive.”

He further alleged that the party’s efforts also yielded fruition in discovering that the leaders of the PDP/Adeleke killer squad who had been declared wanted by the police over murder are hibernating at the Ede country home of the embattled Governor Adeleke.

He remarked that “while we are imploring the members of our party and our numerous supporters to troop out to be active participants in the rally of our presidential candidate on Thursday, we are pleading with our members and supporters to maintain decorum even when confronted with avoidable provocation from the agents of disruptions.”

He then appealed to the state police command and other statutory sister security agencies in the state not to take the issue of security with levity in the state at all times before, during and after our Thursday’s presidential rally.

He implored that immediate and concerted proactive approach should be given to the arrest, investigation and prosecution of some of the PDP political thugs who have records of political violence in the state.