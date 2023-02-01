Latest Headlines
Hamed Traore Dumps Sassuolo for Bournemouth
Bournemouth made Sassuolo and Ivory Coast midfielder, Hamed Traore, 22
their second signing of the winter transfer window.
Traore joined on loan in a deal which will become permanent in the summer on a five-year deal.
The transfer is thought to cost in the region of £20m.
Traore’s final game for Sassuolo was in Sunday’s 5-2 win over AC Milan at the San Siro. It was not a bad way to sign off.
Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said: “He is young, ambitious and one of the hottest talents from Serie A. He fits the profile of the type of player we are looking to recruit and will significantly add to our creative resources.”