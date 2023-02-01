Go and Conquer the World, Okowa Charges DESOPADEC Graduands





The Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) yesterday issued business starter packs and cash of N200,000 for each person to support them in setting up their businesses.

Speaking at the convocation ceremony held in Warri, the Governor of Delta and Special Guest at the event, Sen Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, represented by the Chief of Staff, Rt Hon Ovie Agas, re-echoed the charge of the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of DESOPADEC, Bashorun Askia Ogieh JP, to the graduands to go into the business world with focus and determination to conquer and succeed.

He assured them that the state was committed to empowering its citizens to be productive and self reliant.

He said: “Governor Okowa was elected on the mantra of prosperity for all and one of his cardinal programmes is Human Capital Development. The public service cannot absorb all our graduates and, as good parents, we will not allow our children to be roaming the streets in search of jobs. That is why we established the Jobs and Wealth Creation Office.

“I have seen many empowerment programmes but that of DESOPADEC is exceptional. The management is highly focused and committed and the graduates are well trained and courteous.”

Reflecting on a personal note that as a graduate he did not enjoy the privilege of being trained in another skill in his days, Agas enjoined the graduands to make good use of the opportunity to carve a niche for themselves in entrepreneurship.

Earlier in his address titled: “The World Is Yours,” the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of DESOPADEC, Bashorun Ogieh, reminded them that with DESOPADEC having fulfilled its side of the bargain, the ball was now in their court to pursue success in their various fields.

He said: “I am excited that, once again, we have succeeded in re-skilling, upskilling, equipping and empowering a good number of our young persons to pursue a life of productive engagement, financial independence and self worth.

“The objective of the DESOPADEC Skills Academy draws from an important cardinal programme of His Excellency, Sen Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa the Governor of Delta State, which is human capacity development.

“This realisation gave birth to the DESOPADEC Skills Academy which we have now institutionalised to reinforce the impact of the State Government on the youth of our mandate communities.

“The world of today is driven by skills. Mere formal education without practical and professional skills is fast becoming unfashionable. This is especially so as gone are the days of reliance on white collar jobs in saturated Civil and Public services.

“While we continue to maintain and accelerate our interventions in the provision of physical infrastructure like roads, bridges, jetties, markets, civic centres, and social services ranging from education to health, power and housing, our undertaking in human capital development is borne not only out of the need to mould our youths into skilled, productive and independent men and women, but also out of the understanding that the life wire of prosperous societies is in the massiveness and effectiveness of small and medium scale enterprises, and that is our vision for our mandate areas.

“Accordingly, we have not only trained our graduates in different skills but also in various aspects of entrepreneurship, self and business development.

“Starting the first batch in 2020 with 157 Trainees, not minding the difficulties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, we pushed forward to achieve the second batch with 168 Trainees and now the third batch of 173 graduands whom we celebrate today.

“Composed of 50 men and 123 women, they have been trained in Welding and Fabrication; Electrical Installations and Repairs; Information and Communication Technology, ICT; Health, Safety and Environment Services; Interlocking, P.O.P and Tiling in Building Services; Hairdressing and Makeover; Fashion Design; Catering and Confectionery; Cosmetology and Makeover; and Shoe Making.

“Having made these investments in you, we are hopeful that you will realise, at the end of this ceremony, that your ball is now in your court to play.

“As I shared with you at the Business Development Seminar yesterday, no profession, no skill, is bigger and better than the other.

“The big business brands, the big national and international franchises we all admire, all started with the skills of the owners, some from their backyards, single rooms or garages. From there they developed into big manufacturers, international franchise eateries, global service providers, innovative technical and scientific solutions providers and much more.

“What it takes is vision, self belief, focus, determination, hard work, discipline and positive attitude. I therefore say to you, go and conquer, go and succeed because the world is yours.”