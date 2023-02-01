Flood: Rivers Electorate ‘ll Punish PDP NEC over Neglect,  Says Wike





Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State said for abandoning them during flood incidence of October and November 2022, Rivers electorate would punish the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming general elections in the state.

The Rivers State governor explained that the flooding situation was devastating in some communities of Abua/ Odual, Ahoada West and Ahoada East Local Government Areas with houses submerged, the people displaced, and their socioeconomic life disrupted.

Wike recalled that during the period the flood lasted, the national leadership of PDP refused to visit those communities as a way of identifying with Rivers people when it mattered most.

The governor made the remark yesterday during the State PDP Campaign flag-off rally at Akinima Town, Ahoada West Local Government Area.

Governor Wike emphasised that even though the PDP national leadership refused to identify with Rivers communities, they gladly visited flood impacted communities in other States and identified with them, which can now be interpreted that they hate Rivers State.

For such act and the mindset that Rivers State does not matter, Wike said the electorate would use the power of their permanent voters cards (PVCs) to “pepper” the PDP national leadership in the forthcoming election.

“You had a problem, a major problem. Ahoada West, Ahoada East, Abua-Odual, had a major flooding problem. After they’ll say we are in the same party. Is there anybody from the national of our party that came to visit Ahoada West, Ahoada East, and

Abua?

“But they went to other states, which means that they don’t like us. If somebody says he doesn’t like you, will you force yourself on them?”

Speaking further, Wike reassured the people of Ahoada West Local Government that his administration would deliver to them a fully reconstructed Government Secondary School, Okarki.

Governor Wike told them that the contract for the project was awarded long time ago and paid for in full , but their sons who got the contract failed to deliver on schedule. He assured that it will be re-awarded and completed before his tenure ends on May 29, 2023.

Governor Wike urged the people not to allow ballot box snatchers in the area to outsmart them anymore particularly, now that the elections will be conducted electronically.

He harped on the need for massive mobilsation of the people per electoral unit, so that the voters would be aware of who to cast their votes for, and to make sure that PDP wins all the election for governorship, Senate, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly.

“What I want to advise you this time is, don’t allow those ballot box snatchers in APC to try it again. Luckily this election is not election of snatching ballot boxes or paper. It is election that will be done electronically and transmitted electronically. All we need from you is to mobilise your people unit to unit.”