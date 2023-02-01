CUPP Spokesman Accuses Imo Govt of Masterminding Attack on His House

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere has accused the Imo State Government of being behind the attack on his convoy on 23rd December, 2022 and the bombing of his house and killing of his family members and supporters on 14th January, 2023.

Recall that unidentified gunmen attacked the country home of the CUPP spokesperson on 14th January, 2023 killing family members and supporters and burning vehicles among other properties.

In a press conference aired live on Arise TV and other television and radio stations, Ugochinyere insisted that from the information now available to him and the pieces of evidence left by his attackers, the attack was undoubtedly sponsored by the Imo State Government.

He accused the Imo Government of being responsible for the killing of his uncle Chief Daniel Iloabanafo Ikeagwuonu and all others who died in the attack.

Ugochinyere who is also the People’s Democratic Party House of Representatives candidate for Ideato, flayed the allegation by Governor Hope Uzodinma linking him to the gunmen, describing it as stupid.

While showing evidence collected so far since the incident, he alleged that it was Uzodimma’s Militia that bombed his house.

He said, “We were shot at, we were bombed with high grade explosives, houses were leveled with bombs, those still standing were shaken to their foundations and vehicles numbering over 32 were all set ablaze with these explosives. Several motorcycles belonging to hardworking villagers were burnt amongst other property valued at over Five Hundred and Fifty Million (N550, 000, 000:00) Naira only was lost in the attacks. They attacked in broad daylight, firing from all angles and leaving over 500 bullet holes on the houses in my country home. Innocent people were killed for no reason.

“Here is the photo of a Gold coloured Toyota Highlander SUV with Registration Number MUS 649 GF belonging to one Mr. Uzoma Chukwujieze and his wife Kelechi Chukwujieze from Ihiteafoukwu in Ahiazu Mbaise LGA in Imo State. This vehicle was snatched in Owerri from Mr. Uzoma who was severely beaten by people matching the description of those who attacked my house. Mr. Uzoma is still in the hospital. This same Highlander was the first car in the convoy of cars that I saw with my own eyes that came to attack us in my house. So how was a Highlander taken from Owerri driven all the way to Akokwa, filled with gunmen and carrying all those explosives from Owerri without being spotted despite the checkpoints? These people asked for the direction to my house and eventually hired a bike man who innocently led them to my house.

“While they were leaving in panic obviously having been informed that I had succeeded in sending out an SOS and there may be independent intervention, the car got stuck in a ditch and they were forced to bomb it there setting it ablaze but as God would have it, we were able to retrieve the half burnt number plate. This is the car now. It is still there on the road leading to my house.”