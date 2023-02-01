2023: INEC Commences Distribution of Non-sensitive Materials in Nasarawa





Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday commenced distribution of non-sensitive materials to the 13 Local Government Areas of Nasarawa State ahead of the 2023 general election.

The Nasarawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr. Uthman Ajidagba, while inspecting vehicles hired for conveying the materials from the INEC state headquarters in Lafia.

He said that the non-sensitive items were expected to arrive at the local government offices of the commission early enough before the general election.

The Nasarawa REC explained that the deployment of the non-sensitive materials, which was the second level, was to allow timely distribution to Registration Area Centres as well as Electoral Wards across the state.

He noted that as the general election inches closer, INEC had set up preparations to ensure hitch free exercise in all the polling units.

Accordingly, Ajidagba pointed out that the non-sensitive materials included mats, ballot boxes, voters’ cubicles and election bags.