Tinubu: Power to Elect New Leaders Rests on Electorate

•Promises to complete Ibom deep seaport

•Asari-Dokubo garners support for ex-Lagos gov in Rivers

Okon Bassey in Uyo and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



Presidential Candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has assured the electorate that nobody would deny them the opportunity and determination to vote candidates of their choice in the forth coming general election because the power to elect new leaders resided with them.

Tinubu, who spoke yesterday at a presidential rally held at the Next of Champion Stadium, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State and the presentation of flag to APC governorship candidate in the State, Obong Akan Udofia, promised to complete the state deep seaport if elected president.

This is as a Niger Delta freedom fighter, Alhaji Mujahid Asari- Dokubo, has urged the people of the region to support the presidential bid of the former Lagos State governor.

Speaking, Tinubu told the crowd that his power to become president of the country rested on them, promising to eradicate poverty, create employment and make Nigerians happy.

He said his presidential ambition was a revolution to change the hopelessness of Nigerians to happiness, guaranteeing that scarcity of fuel and gas in the country would be no more if elected as president.

“God will put you in the right direction to vote for the right person. I guarantee you that fuel scarcity will stop. You will not suffer again. Go and get your PVC and vote for the right person,” he said.

Tinubu boasted that the APC would sweep all the elective positions from the governor, House of Assembly, National Assembly and president, noting that only the electorate could make that possible.

Promising to ensure that the Ibom Deep Seaport in Akwa Ibom State saw the light of the day, he said he had completed a seaport in Lagos and therefore, had the experience on how best to complete one for the state.

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, said the crowd at the Akwa Ibom International Stadium gave indication of the level of acceptance of the APC by the people of the state.

On his part, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Obong Umana Okon Umana, said the people of the state believed in the APC presidential candidate.

The vice chairman of the presidential campaign committee of APC, Senator Godswill Akpabio, described the rally as a celebration of victory for Bola Tinubu.

Meanwhile, Asari-Dokubo has said of all candidates contesting position of the presidency, only Tinubu has proven capacity to create a new Nigeria through development and good governance.

The Niger Delta freedom fighter spoke at the weekend, during the 48th birthday celebration of President of Belema Oil, Tein Jack-Rich at Harry’s Town Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State.

He said, with Jack-Rich occupying a prominent position in the Tinubu campaign structure, a victory for Tinibu would place the Kalabari Kingdom and all Niger Deltans in a pole position to benefit from the government

Asari- Dokubo specially, urged the people of the Kalabari Kingdom to support Jack-Rick in his assignment as Chairman Finance Committee of the Tinubu campaign.