Senator Inaugurates Ultra-Modern Market Built for Ebonyi Community

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Sports, representing Ebonyi Central Zone, Senator Obinna Ogba, has inaugurated an ultra-modern market built for his Amanvu community in Ebonyi State.

Ogba, while handing over the market to the community, explained that it was not easy to construct it, commending the people for their support which led to the completion of the project.

The lawmaker said: “This market will help the traders to do business sufficiently. The Eke Amanvu market was abandoned 25 years ago without any business activity.

“For my governorship ambition, don’t bother yourself, whatever that is happening in Ebonyi State is temporary, and God is in control of everything. Your destiny can be delayed but it cannot be denied.”

The people of Amanvu, Nkalagu community in Ishielu Local Government Area of the state has said the new Eke Amanvu modern market constructed for them by Senator Ogba would help them sell their agricultural produce sufficiently.

Also, the Chairman of the community, Felix Ogba, noted that the modern market would make Amanvu a business hub that will attract patronage from far and near.

He said: “The Eke market is here to serve the commercial purpose of Amanvu Nkalagu, its neighbouring brothers and sisters and far away traders.”