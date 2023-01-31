Presidency: Asari-Dokubo Canvasses Support for Tinubu in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

A Niger Delta Freedom Fighter, Mr. Mujahid Asari-Dokubo, has urged the people of the Niger Delta region to support the presidential bid of the All Progressive Congress’ (APC), Presidential Standard Bearer, Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Asari-Dokubo said that of all candidates contesting position of the presidency in the forthcoming 2023, Tinubu has the proven capacity to create a new Nigeria through development and good governance.

He spoke at the weekend during the 48th birthday celebration of the President of Belema Oil, Mr. Tein Jack-Rich, at Harry’s Town, Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State.

He said that with Jack-Rich occupying a prominent position in the Tinubu campaign structure, a victory for Tinibu would place the Kalabari Kingdom and all the Niger Deltans in a pole position to benefit from the government.

Asari- Dokubo specifically urged the people of the Kalabari Kingdom to support Jack-Rick in his assignment as chairman, Finance Committee of the Tinubu’s campaign.

He declared that it is only Tinubu that could protect the Kalabari land, people and develop the kingdom.

He said: “If Tinubu wins, Kalabari would be on top with Tein Jack- Rich. Tein Jack- Rick needs us. The direction he points to us politically is where we should follow, because if we don’t follow, we would cry and cry again. Are we going to cry and cry again? Kalabiri this is the time. We are political.

“In the presidential election, we are going to vote for the one that our people are very strategic and close to. Trust me, you know me. I have paid my dues. Tinubu is the person that can secure Kalabari people, if you throw your votes away, don’t blame anybody.”

Speaking further on the presidential election, he said that the chiefs of villages in the Kalabari Kingdom have used the occasion to declare that they are in support of the work Jack-Rick is doing in the Tinubu campaign, assuring that they would vote for Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

“Jack–Rich is representing the interest of our people. He occupies a significant and prominent position in the Tinubu’s campaign structure. We are celebrating him and giving him our full support on his 48th birthday. The whole Kalabari gathered, all the chiefs from Kalabiri villages gathered and all have endorsed him to represent and speak for them,” he said.

Asari- Dokubo predicted a victory for Tinubu, noting that going by antecedents, other front liners who were former governors and former Vice- President Atiku Abubakar could not stand the record of achievements of Tinubu.