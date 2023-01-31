NHRC Condoles Herdsmen over Alleged Erroneous Bombing in Nasarawa





Michael Olugbode in Abuja



The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), has decried the alleged bombing of over 40 herdsmen in Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, saying the incident was highly regrettable.

A press statement yesterday by the spokesperson of NHRC, Fatimah Mohammed, said the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Chief Tony Ojukwu, made the statement in Abuja over the weekend, while reacting to media reports on the alleged erroneous bombing of civilians, including herdsmen by the Nigerian Air Force.

Ojukwu demanded urgent action by the government by way of compensating the victims and holding erring officers accountable in order to forestall further occurrence.

He said it was quite unfortunate that the lives of some citizens were cut short in such painful and sad manner, noting that, “The loss of the life of one citizen is sad not to talk of 40 citizens. The Commission is seriously worried about the incident as Nigeria cannot afford such costly mistakes that usually take the lives of many innocent civilians because it adds to the number of extra judicial killings in the country.

“While we urge the federal government and the Nigerian military to ensure justice and compensation to the families of the victims. The NHRC will, in line with its mandate, monitor the development and seek the protection of the rights of victims as well as payment of compensations for the lives and properties lost as a result of the unfortunate incident.”

He also used the opportunity to appeal to the affected communities particularly in Nasarawa State where the bombing took place, to remain calm and peaceful and not to take the laws into their hands to avoid further escalation of the crisis.

The rights group, however, prayed God for the repose of the souls of the victims and also asked that God in His infinite mercies, grants their loved ones the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

In a related development, the Commission has expressed concern over the spate of killings in the South East, where rampaging gunmen have been gunning down innocent citizens with reckless abandon.

“We are, therefore, calling on the various security agencies and well-meaning individuals and groups in the south east to appeal to all aggrieved persons and armed groups in the south east to lay down their arms and allow the south east to return to its former peaceful status and embrace dialogue and forgiveness,” it stated.