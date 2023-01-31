  • Monday, 30th January, 2023

NEDC Chairman Seeks FERMA’s Intervention in Road Repairs, Maintenance

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Chairman of the Governing Board of the North-East Development Commission (NEDC), Maj. Gen. Paul Tarfa, has sought the intervention of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) in the rehabilitation of roads in the North-East.

A statement by the Director, Communications and Public Relations in FERMA, Maryam Sanusi, quoted Tarfa as specifically mentioning the 2.5 kilometres road situated between Biu in the Southern Bornu and Gombi in the Northern Adamawa, when he visited the FERMA headquarters in Abuja.

He noted that the visit was meant to appreciate the organisation and to draw the attention of the agency to the deplorable condition of the key road, stressing that this has cut off Biu from the neighbouring communities.

 He also said that repair of the road will reduce the number of hours the commuters spend to access neighbouring communities and  called on FERMA to shift focus to the North-east.

Managing Director of FERMA, Nuruddeen Rafindadi, in his remarks pointed out that FERMA will continue to be committed to making Nigerian roads better.

“Road infrastructure is considered most important in FERMA as it grows the economy of any country. FERMA pays attention to the lives of people and do not underestimate the effect of projects like this in the lives of the people, “he stated.

