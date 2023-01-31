Fashola: Truck Drivers Must Ensure Training of Members to Mitigate Accidents

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola (SAN) has urged members of the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners, (NARTO) to ensure adequate training of truck drivers to reduce accidents on the highways.

Speaking at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of NARTO in Abuja, the minister expressed concern over the spate of accidents along major roads which he attributed to reckless driving.

Fashola disclosed that in October 2022 alone, 499 Nigerians died as a result of accidents, explaining that over 2,000 were injured on roads across the country.

The minister maintained that the Buhari administration was committed to huge investment on road infrastructure to guarantee safety and ensure that Nigerians in haulage business reaped huge investments on their trucks.

He noted that NARTO must promote training of their drivers by insisting on certification to avoid incessant accidents.

“Roads construction brings businesses for your trucks and employment for a lot of people. By investing in infrastructure, this government is committed to ensure that you reap your investment on your trucks, “he said.

In his remarks, the National President of NARTO, Yusuf Othman, expressed concern over the poor state of road network in the country, but lauded the Buhari’s administration for attempting to address the situation. “Bad roads have continued to be the major threats to the smooth and safe transportation of goods and people throughout the country. However, there seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel as President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the utilisation of the sum of N621 billion Tax Credits for the repair and rehabilitation of 21 critical roads across the country,” he said.