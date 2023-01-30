UTME: From Jan 31, Candidates’ E-mail Mandatory for Registration, Says JAMB

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that as from January 31, 2023, no candidate will be registered without the provision of an e-mail address.

Also, candidates are therefore, advised to get their genuine e-mail addresses before proceeding for Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) registration.

In a statement released on Monday by the spokesperson of the Board, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, the board has come up with the measure to ensure that best practices are strictly adhered to in capturing all relevant data.

It read: “The Board noted that this review of its advisory on the ongoing UTME registration is to ensure that best practices are followed in the process of capturing all relevant data pertaining to the candidates.

“The Board added that the latest advisory aside from aiding in eliciting relevant and up-to-date data of candidates, is also imperative for facilitating the transmission of urgent and vital communication to candidates cheaply and efficiently.

“Furthermore, the e-mail provides more flexibility in communication and is a more professional way of reaching out to candidates.

“Candidates are, therefore, advised to get their genuine e-mail addresses before proceeding for UTME registration.”

In addition, candidates are to ensure that their passwords are kept securely, as the Board does not retrieve lost e-mail passwords or change e-mail addresses once registered.