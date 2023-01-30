  • Monday, 30th January, 2023

UTME: From Jan 31, Candidates’ E-mail Mandatory for Registration, Says JAMB

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja 

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that as from January 31, 2023, no candidate will be registered without the provision of an e-mail address. 

Also, candidates are therefore, advised to get their genuine e-mail addresses before proceeding for Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) registration. 

In a statement released on Monday by the spokesperson of the Board, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, the board has come up with the measure to ensure that best practices are strictly adhered to in capturing all relevant data.

It read: “The Board noted that this review of its advisory on the ongoing UTME registration is to ensure that best practices are followed in the process of capturing all relevant data pertaining to the candidates.

“The Board added that the latest advisory aside from aiding in eliciting relevant and up-to-date data of candidates, is also imperative for facilitating the transmission of urgent and vital communication to candidates  cheaply and efficiently. 

“Furthermore, the e-mail provides more flexibility in communication and is a more professional way of reaching out to candidates.

“Candidates are, therefore, advised to get their genuine e-mail addresses before proceeding for UTME registration.”

In addition, candidates are to ensure that their passwords are kept securely, as the Board does not retrieve lost e-mail passwords or change e-mail addresses once registered.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.