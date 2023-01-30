  • Monday, 30th January, 2023

Gunmen Kill Three Police Officers in Ebonyi/Enugu Boundary

Nigeria

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

Suspected gunmen yesterday attacked a police checkpoint at the Ebonyi/Enugu States boundary and shot three police operatives to death.

The Ebonyi State Police spokesman, DSP Chris Anyanwu, confirmed the attack.

He said the hoodlums operated in two Toyota Sienna vehicles, drove into the checkpoint, and opened fire on the policemen.

 Anyanwu said: “Yesterday’s attack by suspected gunmen at Ebonyi/Enugu boundary took place at about 1808hrs. Three police personnel of Operation Safer Highway were fatally injured and later confirmed dead. Hoodlums operated in two Toyota Sienna vehicles, drove into the check-point, and opened fire on the policemen.”

An eyewitness, who recounted his ordeal, noted that the gun duel lasted for long, as they ran into the bushes for safety.

He said the vehicular movements only started when military officers were deployed on the scene.

