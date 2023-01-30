El-rufai Pledges Support for Slain NSCDC Men

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-rufai has pledged to support families of slain officers and men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), who paid the supreme price in the course of protecting miners and mining sites in the state.



The support was to cushion the effects of the hardship that the loss of their breadwinners ought to have created.

El-rufai made the pledge when he hosted the Commandant General (CG) of NSCDC, Dr. Ahmed Audi, recently at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House, Kaduna, where he condoled with the CG on the death of the men who died in active service.



A statement yesterday by the spokesman of the NSCDC, Olusola Odumosu stated that the Kaduna Governor sympathised with the loved ones killed officers and the NSCDC family, promising continuous support in terms of logistics, operational equipment, and working tools to improve its operational services.

The governor expressed satisfaction with the performance of the Corps, especially in the protection of critical assets and infrastructure in the state, citing the mining sector as significant to the growth of the nation’s economy.



He said activities of bandits and incidences of attacks on innocent citizens had become so worrisome.

The governor in order to enhance the closeness of security services to the grassroots and accessibility to the people, directed all local government chairmen in the state to build more outposts for the Corps in their councils.

He commended the CG for bringing about transformational changes in the Corps, like the establishment of the Special Female Squad, which is driving the Safe Schools Initiative, among other efforts.



The NSCDC helmsman on his part,, thanked the governor for his magnanimity in remembering the bereaved families.

He also commended his heart of kindness and humane personality even as a Governor with loads of state issues in mind, adding that the bereaved families will be grateful for this kind gesture.



Audi while appreciating him for the promised given on building of more outposts, stated that the gesture would aid easy communication, reinforcement of personnel and reduce response time to emergencies.

He noted that the governor’s support came at the right time because in order to improve the operational activities of the Corps in the state, he had already approved the creation of additional eight Divisional offices, three Area Commands and more Outposts in the state.

Audi assured the governor of the Corps’ determination and commitment to doing its best in securing lives and protecting critical assets and infrastructure in the state without compromise.



He promised to invest in adequate training and retraining of personnel by organising more refresher courses that will help upscale the skills, prepare, equip, and properly position the personnel well for undertaking different security assignments.

The Commandant General was accompanied by the NSCDC Zone B Commander, ACG Muhammed Lawal Haruna; Kaduna State Commandant, Idris Yahaya Adah; newly deployed Lagos State Commandant, Usman Alfadarai and Akwa Ibom State Commandant, Dr. Yusuf Imam as well as the Director of Public Relations of the Corps, Deputy Commandant Olusola Odumosu and other senior Officers.