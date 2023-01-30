Army Retiree  Advises Serving Personnel to Plan for Retirement

Rebecca Ejifoma



The former Commander of Training and Doctrine Command, Maj-Gen Ademoh Salihu (rtd) has implored serving military personnel to start early to prepare for retirement.

He gave this counsel at the pulling-out parade for retired Nigerian Army Signals (NAS) senior officers hosted by the Commander Corps of Signals, Maj-Gen Garba Abdullahi in Marina Lagos.

Salihu, who was the Special Guest of Honour on the occasion, admonished serving military personnel to continue to be loyal, creative and extra vigilant.

He added: “You must continue to demonstrate total commitment to the security of the nation just as you have exemplified in the successes recorded in the fight against terrorism/insurgency in the North East and other parts of the country.”

Salihu further reminded the personnel that Nigerians, especially the retirees, were expecting a lot from them.

“Let me also encourage serving officers and men of this prestigious corps, the NAS, to make early preparations for retirement.

“You must not assume that 35 years is a long time and waste away precious time thinking you have enough time to plan for your retirement. The best time to prepare for your retirement is today,” he emphasised.

He urged the personnel to develop themselves, put everything they ought to put in place early enough and build a good and healthy relationship based on mutual trust and respect.

The retired officer also thanked the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Farouk Yahaya for his support to the Corps of Signals and for approving resources for the conduct of this pulling-out ceremony.

While describing the pulling-out parade as one of the traditions of the Nigerian Army and dates back to the colonial era, the ex-Chief of Defence Staff, Brig-Gen. Samuel Ogbemudia, encouraged retirees to set up businesses for themselves.

“You can start a new business or a new career for yourself. I can plan a useful engagement for myself. I’m useful. I learned to play the piano. So you can do anything as long as it’s within the last,” he noted.

For the leadership of the military, Ogbemudia said: “To lead the military, you must be focused, disciplined. Loyalty is needed. You must believe in the nation, and be selfless in service.”