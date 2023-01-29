United Nigeria Airlines Boss Urges FG to Give Special Funding to Local Operators

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja



Chairman, United Nigeria Airlines, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo has called on the federal government to leave a legacy by providing a window of “special funding” for operators of local airlines in the nation’s aviation sector.

Okonkwo made the call in Abuja at the second annual management retreat of the United Nigeria Airlines.

The retreat, aimed at positioning united Nigeria for value creation and retention”, was organised for management staff of the company.

Okonkwo said the call for provision of a window of special funding for operators in aviation was necessitated due to the nature of the aviation business in the country and essentially, its growing contribution to the country’s GDP.

He said: “We are just asking for a special funding window that should be of a single digit and that is easily accessible, not necessarily on paper, but it is not accessible.

“We still believe that this government has done a lot for the aviation industry, though, more needs to be done and we think that the bigger legacy that this government will leave for the aviation industry is to ensure that the operators survive.

“No operator should go under. Rather, let there be new operators in the business of aviation,” Okonkwo explained.

Okonkwo said the indigenous airline operators have over the years been very patriotic and have contributed immensely to growth of the nation’s GDP.

He said: “We are very patriotic Nigerians, who have contributed so much to the GDP of the country. It is a sector that I advise this government and incoming government to take very seriously.

“Because, if properly harnessed, it will be a great source of foreign exchange for the country, especially , if the local operators should be empowered, this industry, we believe, remains a critical and essential industry that should be treated as such.

“This industry can not survive further at the regular commercial rates. We know that there are privileges given to sectors like agriculture and others. Aviation should be considered also.”

He appealed to give special attention to the airline transportation in the country, saying that it would “be a win-win situation for both government and the operators and ultimately for the good of Nigerians.

“If this is done, I have no doubt that the operators will be stronger and further render better services to the people,” Okonkwo said.

“I also thought that the federal government should consider a window of special funds at a single unit loan for the operators because it is a win -win situation for the companies and the government.

“This is one sector that pays the government as they receive their own. Because every ticket that is issued, all agencies of government have their own.

“It creates high level, high powered employment, high skilled workers that pay good income tax to the government. So, this is one of the sectors that should be taken seriously and the operators are happy to work out all the new arrangements with the government.”