Top Society Gather For Western Group Boss, Wale Adesina Party For Daughter

Abeokuta stands still as Western Group boss, Chief Adewale Adesina throws carnival-like wedding introduction party for daughter, Deborah

Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State literally stood still on January 22, 2023, as top socialite, Chief Adewale Adesina better known as Wale Saranda threw a classy wedding introduction for his daughter, Deborah who officially introduced the love of her life, Ajibola Francis and his family to the Adesinas in a colurful ceremony held at the magnificent Elizabeth Chateau, the country home of Chief Wale Saranda.

The high-profile introduction wedding who had all those that mattered in Nigeria’s high society from top politicians, captains of industries and other heavyweights kicked off with prayers and exchange of pleasantries as the Adesinas led by Chief Saranda played the perfect host.

Expectedly, no expense was spared as Chief Saranda rolled out the drums to celebrate her daughter’s big day in what can best be described as the most classy wedding introduction of the year 2023. Apart from the magnificent venue of the introduction ceremony, top celebrities who coverged on Elizabeth Chateau added glitz and glamour to the event. Best known for throwing the most classy parties in town, Chief Saranda’s daughter’s introduction once again confirmed his taste for luxury as everything from expensive souvenirs and exotic drinks flowed freely through out the lavish ceremony.

This event will go down in memory lane as one of the most star-studded introduction ceremonies in recent years. Leading the guest list was Ogun State delegation list accompanied with a special letter congratulatory letter from Ogun State governor, Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Other heavyweight guests at the event included state government delegation, traditional councils aross south west with royal fathers, business tycoons including Major Business Juggernaut from across Nigeria, IBD Dende and other famous artistes like Reekado Banks, Bella Shurda, Small Doctor, Qdot, Mohbad and so many others.