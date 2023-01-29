Time for Gov. Oyebanji to Get Serious and Face Governance

Wisdom teaches that the hand that beats the talking drum has to measure how much sound comes out of it using the ears. The same wisdom can be applied to politics and the many promises that politicians are wont to make to get people to vote them in. In Ekiti State, people have started to wonder when the drumming hands of Governor Biodun Oyebanji will produce the expected sound in the form of the fulfillment of his campaign promises. Once the governor starts to follow through with his promises, his people will be undoubtedly happy.

It is a known fact that people from Ekiti are charmingly direct, looking down on anything that requires them to do things in a roundabout manner. Thus, it is no surprise that they have begun to ask questions of their new governor, wanting to know exactly when he intends to begin fulfilling the myriad promises he made during his campaign.

For those that paid attention to the election that saw the emergence of Oyebanji as Ekiti governor, the many-sided promise of positive change that he made to them was one of the reasons he was able to win the hearts and approval of the Ekiti people. Being a charming and fairly eloquent person, Oyebanji convinced his people that he was the best decision they could make since he would give his best to see them lifted above their current situation.

The time has come for Oyebanji to bring his promises to manifestation. Currently, pensioners from the state are calling on the governor to start with them. Fortunately, many of these pensioners consider Oyebanji to be a person worthy of their hope and trust, so they are only bothered that he might take too long to fulfill his promises. However, they do not have time considering that the prices of goods and services are on the rise in Nigeria.

Nevertheless, all eyes are on Oyebanji. Will he respond to his people favourably and speedily? Will he fulfill his campaign promises and bring shame to cynics everywhere? Time will tell.