PDP Lifts Suspension on National Assembly Candidates in Ekiti

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party has lifted the suspension on its senatorial candidate for Ekiti North, Mr. Funso Ayeni and another candidate for Ekiti North II Federal Constituency, Mr. Ajayi Samuel.

This is contained in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba yesterday in Abuja.

Ologunagba said the action was sequel to the adoption of the report of the disciplinary committee of the party, which recommended the lifting of the suspension.

He said, “By the lifting of the suspension, the status of Ayeni and Samuel as members of the PDP and especially as PDP candidates for Ekiti North Senatorial District and Ekiti North II Federal Constituency respectively in the 2023 general elections are fully restored.

“The NWC urged all members, supporters and teeming members of PDP in Ekiti State to remain united and continue to work together for the success of the party at all levels in the 2023 general election.”

The NWC had on January 20 approved the suspension of Sen. Chimaroke Nnamani (Enugu State) and Chief Chris Ogbu (Imo), Ayeni, Samuel and five others from Ekiti State over alleged anti-party activities.

Responding to the decision yesterday, Ayeni lauded the NWC for lifting the suspension imposed on him aftermath of the Presidential rally held in the state recently

Ayeni appreciated the party leadership for their painstaking efforts, not only in repositioning the party but by galvanising members to work for the victory of the candidates in the forthcoming elections.

He said: “Let me begin by commending the leadership of our great party -The Peoples Democratic Party for their commitment and painstaking effort, not only in repositioning the party but by galvanizing members to work for the victory of our candidates in the forthcoming elections.

“Like every political party, the PDP is not immune against internal wrangling, disagreement, realignment and reconciliation.

“Few days ago, these characteristics came to the fore, when the party leadership announced the suspension of some leaders in Ekiti State, including yours sincerely.

“As a party to beat in the next month general election, not only in Ekiti, but across the 36 states of Nigeria, the announcement unsettled the polity. It’s expected.

As a loyal and patriotic family member in the PDP, who trusted its leadership judgement and crisis management mechanism, I knew that our pragmatic leaders would soon resolve the crisis.

“Of course, my confidence was also hinged on the track record of our leaders which has taken us this far. True to type, stakeholders have since stepped in and began to consult on how to resolve the issue as soon as possible to avoid further damage.

“Yesterday, the committee set up to look into the matter met and the suspension was lifted. I was not surprised because I know PDP is blessed with forward-looking leaders and home builders who appreciate the need to operate as one family, devoid of rancour before the election.

“While using this opportunity to thank the Chairman of our great party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu and members of his exco for their magnanimity, I also appreciate our leaders and other stakeholders who have spent time and applied wisdom to resolve the issue.”