  • Sunday, 29th January, 2023

National Census Not Political Exercise, NPC Tells Nigerians

Nigeria | 6 seconds ago

The National Population Commission (NPC) has assured Nigerians that the forthcoming nationwide census is economically driven as opposed to a political exercise.

NPC’s Federal Commissioner, Abimbola Salu-Hundeyi made the remarks during a live TV programme yesterday ahead of the five day exercise beginning on March 29.

Salu-Hundeyi was responding to a comment by the spokesman to the Borno State Governor, Isa Gusau, who also appeared on the programme.

He described censuses as political, saying every state desires to be seen as highly populated.

“If you go back to the issue of Lagos, when there was a dispute in terms of perception between which of the states had the higher population, there was really a dispute between Kano and Lagos,” he said.

“Basically, that was why Lagos had to do its own census, so it’s something that we have to accept. Every state wants to be seen as having a high population because the population determines a lot of things, including the state allocation.”

But the NPC commissioner strongly disagreed with the notion of a census as a political exercise, arguing that it is an economic activity embarked on to aid the development of any country.

“A census is an economic activity, so we must all embrace it if we want to grow in our country; if we want development for our nation. Obviously, it affects every spectrum of our lives,” she said.

According to Salu-Hundeyi, in the case of Lagos State, the state government went to court because it believed it had a higher population.

“It is on record that Lagos won on each aspect that it went to court. Unfortunately, and I repeat as a member of the commission, with due respect to our laws, the law regarding census taken in Nigeria does not make room for a recount,” she said.

“It is not like elections where they say, ‘This election has not been properly carried out,’ and then you can go back and have a re-election.

“In census affairs, we’re not allowed to have a statistical recount. If we were allowed, Lagos having been adjudged – the case having been won in its favour – there should have been a recount. But there is no recount.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.