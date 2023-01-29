In Akwa Ibom … Akpabio’s Political Power Wanes

Power is transient. This idea has been going around for so long that it has become law. However, few individuals who need to know this law have turned a blind eye to it. For someone like Senator Godswill Akpabio who is currently in the throes of a political battle, perhaps such a law does not make much sense. Even so, it perfectly explains his waning political influence in his native Akwa Ibom State.

Akpabio recently caught a lucky break when the Supreme Court settled the matter of him representing the All Progressives Congress (APC) against other parties for the Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District. Before then, Akpabio’s decision to continue his senatorial for the region under the APC umbrella was challenged and had even been handed over to someone else. However, with the Supreme Court’s decision, Akpabio is back to being the APC arrow.

Now, even though Akpabio has the support of the Supreme Court, some prominent personalities in Akwa Ibom and even the region he is supposed to be supporting in the Senate are against the judgment. According to reports, Anthony Luke, the Chairman of Essien Udim Local Government Area in Akwa Ibom, the same place from which Akpabio originates, is totally against any representation spearheaded by Akpabio.

Luke and others like him have been reported as using the strongest words to declare that Akpabio has nothing to offer them and the regions under them. According to them, Akpabio has had many opportunities to demonstrate his dedication to the land of his birth. However, Akpabio has reportedly only favoured his community of Ukana, shutting his eyes to the needs of the other people. Thus, they are very unwilling to let him represent them and will likely give all their votes to the opposition if that would rid them of Akpabio’s leadership.