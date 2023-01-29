How Senator Ashafa Changed the Process from Analog to Digital Service 

When there is a gap in leadership, things get rotten. This is how important the leadership component is in any and every organisation in the modern world. For Nigeria, a constitutionally bound entity, it is individuals like Senator Gbenga Ashafa, the man behind the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) of Nigeria that are demonstrating that the leadership component can be used to rouse up every other component, not excluding resource utilization and the cooperation of the people. If things continue as they are now, Ashafa will soon revolutionise the Nigerian housing industry, bringing in even more advanced methods to ease accessibility and affordability.

Making houses accessible and affordable to the common people in Nigeria is one of the leading mandates of the present government. To do so, the government looked around for the most capable individuals that would be able to carry out the mandate using only the most innovative means. That is how Senator Ashafa came to be appointed as FHA MD/CEO and that appointment has proved to be one of the wisest decisions ever made by the government.

Recently, the government reported that it had not given up on the housing situation in Nigeria which forces around 17 million citizens to be unhoused. Given that the current administration will come to a close by May 2023, the goal has been to meet up with the housing demand before then. Ashafa has found a way around this.

According to reports, new methods are being devised to ensure that Nigerians can access housing through the internet. Once the online portal has been completed, Nigerians will be able to bank on Ashafa’s ingenuity and sign up for houses without going through any tedious bureaucratic process.

If integrating housing with the internet to rid citizens of meddling intermediaries is not genius, what is?