Gov Wike: When will the Guessing Game Be over

Among the many creations that form the animal life of the ocean, the electric eel is somewhat unique. It has two major characteristics that allow it to reign in its domain: its ‘eel-ness’ with which it can escape trappings and its electricity with which it can shock even the fiercest rogue. Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike is like that. Even though it is less than a month to the 2023 presidential elections, nobody can hold down his intention. Will he remain on the fence or eventually pick a side?

There is no mistaking the charm and charisma of Governor Wike. Since participating in the party-level elections of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and having his presidential ambition collapse like a poorly arranged house of cards, Wike has shone like a bright diamond in the sky.

In reality, Wike’s performance at the PDP primary was not bad. He came behind Atiku Abubakar who emerged as the party’s representative. Since then, it has been one slippery move after another. While his peers are gambling and trusting luck to get their preferred presidential aspirant to Aso Rock, Wike is choosing to sit on the fence

Initially, it was assumed that Wike would stand firmly behind Atiku. He did not. Then it was believed that all his opposition was only what is referred to in the streets as ‘initial gra-gra.’ However, Wike’s reticent attitude towards Atiku and the rest of the party convinced four other state PDP governors to take up arms with him, forming the ominous G5 governors.

Currently, no one knows whether Wike is in support of his party’s Atiku or the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, or the Labour Party’s Peter Obi. And even if he cares nothing for the presidency, what about the governorship of Rivers when he wants to pick a successor?

Only Wike knows what Wike will do when the time comes.