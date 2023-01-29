Give Me Chance to Create New Nigeria, Obi Tells Supporters in Borno State

Gabriel Emanah in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, has urged the people of Borno State to give him a chance to create a new Nigeria where people will have equal opportunities.



Speaking yesterday at the presidential campaign rally of the LP in Maiduguri, Borno State capital, Obi said that other parties had failed, insisting that Nigerians should give the LP a chance for the needed change.

“We want you to hold us responsible for a new Nigeria. For a long time people have wasted the future of Nigerians and we cannot continue like that.

“We will secure and restore Nigeria to what it should be,” he said.



Obi, who lamented the security challenges in Borno and other parts of Nigeria, said his administration would restore the people’s hope and ensure that no Nigerian stayed in displaced persons’ camps.



He said Borno has vast agricultural land and resources, which if properly harnessed could generate billions of naira annually.

“My administration has big plan for the North, particularly in areas of agriculture and education that will help pull it out of poverty, ” Obi said.

Also speaking, the vice presidential candidate of the LP, Datti Baba-Ahmed, spoke on Obi’s legacies as a former governor, stressing that he didn’t borrow money to work for his state.



He said the two major political parties had failed Nigerians and that LP remained the only alternative to salvage the country.

In her address, an activist and member of the party, Aisha Yesufu urged Nigerians to take the 2023 election with all seriousness by voting for LP candidates because of the people-oriented programmes of the party.



On his part, the LP governorship candidate in the state, Ibrahim Mshelia, urged the people not to sell their votes but to vote for LP to actualise its dream of restoring lost glory of the state and the nation in general.

Obi also visited the southern part of the state, the Shehu of Borno’s Palace and also held meetings with youth and women groups.