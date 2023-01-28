Rybakina, Sabalenka Go for Broke Today

Elena Rybakina will play fifth seed Aryna Sabalenka in a power battle today in Melbourne; Rybakina has shown the same form that carried her to a maiden major title at Wimbledon last summer, while Sabalenka has not lost a set through 10 matches so far this season.

Wimbledon champion Rybakina began her Australian Open campaign on the outer courts at Melbourne Park but the 22nd seed is now just one step away from winning her second major, with only fellow big-hitter Aryna Sabalenka standing in her way.

In two similar semi-finals, Wimbledon champion Rybakina saw off Victoria Azarenka before Sabalenka reached her first Grand Slam singles final with victory over unseeded Pole Magda Linette.

The Russian-born Kazakh has used her experience from winning at the All England Club to make smooth progress through the draw, knocking out world No 1 Iga Swiatek along the way.

Rybakina’s huge serve has been her biggest weapon but she has also been formidable off the ground in conditions that suit flat hitters.

“I’m happy, at the same time tired,” said Rybakina. “But I think it was a really good match. I’m super happy to be in the final and ready to give everything I have left in one day.”

There has been something different about Sabalenka at Melbourne Park this year and she is yet to drop a set in 10 matches in 2023 following her successful march to the Adelaide title which warmed her up nicely for the season’s first major.

“There is still one more match to go,” said the Belarusian. “It’s good that I kind of breakthrough in the semi-finals, but there is one more match to go. I just want to stay focused.”

Sabalenka could become the first singles player to win a major title under a neutral flag.