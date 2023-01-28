Pomegranate  Raises N2.2bn Sukuk Loan for Projects

Pomegranate Nigeria Limited (PNL), a fast-emerging third-party logistics company, has successfully raised N2.2 billion Al-ljarah Sukuk three-year loan through Wealth Bridge Capital Partners Limited as it unveiled its newly acquired fleet of trucks.

PNL, which works with multi-national companies in Nigeria, has a rich clientele that comprise Nestle Nigeria PLC, Friesland Campina (WAMPCO), Suntory Beverage and Food Nigeria Limited, 7up Bottling Company PLC, Betaglass and others.

Since inception in 2009, PNL has focused on building partnerships with long-term clients, and is reinforcing bonds with many historic key accounts and adding visibility to its targets of new accounts at the global scale.

According to founder/CEO of the company, Wole Elusakin, PNL started in 2009 with a single borrowed truck, lent to it by a mentor; which has, today, risen to 200 trailers and still aiming higher.

“We plan to bring 500-600 trucks to support the industry in the nearest future. PNL aims to be the first self-funded company to achieve breakeven and be recognised as the best customer service provider in Nigeria’s logistics domain. We, as a brand, do not believe in making big claims but we are sure that our clients get timely delivery and quick resolution. Trust is our driving force and we want to stand out in the market by keeping our focus on consumer satisfaction and providing the best services to our clients at large,” Elusakin said.

Elusakin also seized the occasion of the unveiling to express his deep appreciation to its partners in progress, notably: Chairman/MD of Iron and Products Industries Ltd (IPI), Mr. Nunu Diwan; Deputy MD IPI, Mr. Philip Diwan; MD, Perfection Motors Ltd, Mr. Adrian Fourie; MD, Wealthbridge Capital Ltd, Mr. Ahmed Lawal; MD, First Adequate Insurance Brokers Ltd, Dr. Bola Azeez ‘for their time and support’ over the years.

Present at the Truck unveiling ceremony at the Corporate Headquarters of FAW Motors in the Ikeja Industrial Area of Lagos were IPI General Manager, Mohammed Ahmed and IPI Sales; Marketing Manager, Umar Musa; Oreoluwa Anako of Wealthbridge, Dr. Bola Azeez, the CEO of First Adequate Insurance and a host of other distinguished personalities.

Awarded the 2022 Most Innovative Third Party Logistic Company in Nigeria by the International Finance Publication, Elusakin reiterated PNL’s commitment to excellent services to legion of its clienteles .

He said the company was leaving nothing to chance to be SEDEX compliant in order to be in tandem with the best global standard in the sector as arrangements are now in top gear to move into neighbouring countries such as Togo, Benin-Republic, Cote d’Ivoire , Cameron and Ghana, adding that all hands are on deck to extend hands of fellowship to partners willing to promote professionalism and integrity which are the bedrock of any worthy logistic company.