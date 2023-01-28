  • Saturday, 28th January, 2023

Pomegranate  Raises N2.2bn Sukuk Loan for Projects

Pomegranate Nigeria Limited (PNL), a fast-emerging third-party logistics company, has successfully raised N2.2 billion Al-ljarah Sukuk three-year loan  through Wealth Bridge Capital Partners Limited as it unveiled its newly acquired  fleet  of trucks.

PNL, which  works with multi-national companies in Nigeria, has a rich clientele that comprise Nestle Nigeria PLC, Friesland Campina (WAMPCO), Suntory Beverage and Food Nigeria Limited, 7up Bottling Company PLC, Betaglass and others.

Since inception in 2009, PNL has focused on building partnerships with long-term clients, and is reinforcing bonds with many historic key accounts and adding visibility to its targets of new accounts at the global scale.

According to founder/CEO of the company, Wole Elusakin, PNL started in 2009 with a single borrowed truck, lent to it by a mentor; which has, today, risen to 200 trailers and still aiming higher.

“We plan to bring 500-600 trucks to support the industry in the nearest future. PNL aims to be the first self-funded company to achieve breakeven and be recognised as the best customer service provider in Nigeria’s logistics domain. We, as a brand, do not believe in making big claims but we are sure that our clients get timely delivery and quick resolution. Trust is our driving force and we want to stand out in the market by keeping our focus on consumer satisfaction and providing the best services to our clients at large,” Elusakin said.

Elusakin also seized the occasion of the unveiling to express his deep appreciation to its partners in progress, notably: Chairman/MD of Iron and Products Industries Ltd (IPI), Mr. Nunu Diwan; Deputy MD IPI, Mr. Philip Diwan; MD, Perfection Motors Ltd, Mr. Adrian Fourie; MD, Wealthbridge Capital Ltd, Mr. Ahmed Lawal; MD, First Adequate Insurance Brokers Ltd, Dr. Bola Azeez ‘for their time and support’ over the years.

Present  at  the Truck unveiling  ceremony  at the Corporate Headquarters of FAW Motors in  the Ikeja Industrial Area of Lagos were  IPI General Manager, Mohammed Ahmed and IPI Sales; Marketing Manager, Umar Musa; Oreoluwa Anako of Wealthbridge,  Dr. Bola Azeez, the CEO of First Adequate Insurance and a host of other distinguished personalities.

Awarded  the 2022 Most Innovative Third Party Logistic Company in Nigeria by the International Finance Publication,  Elusakin  reiterated   PNL’s  commitment to excellent  services to  legion of its clienteles .

He  said  the company  was  leaving nothing to chance to be SEDEX compliant  in order  to be in tandem with the  best global standard in the sector as arrangements are  now in top gear to move into neighbouring countries such as Togo, Benin-Republic, Cote d’Ivoire , Cameron and Ghana,  adding that all hands are on deck to extend hands of fellowship to partners willing to promote professionalism and integrity which are the bedrock of any  worthy logistic company.

