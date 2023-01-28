PDP Suspends Ebonyi State Chapter Chairman,  Okoroafor 

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended Ebonyi State Chairman of the party, Okorie Okoroafor, over allegations of anti-party activities and violation of provisions of Section 58 (1) of the party’s Constitution.

Its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in a statement issued yesterday said the decision was taken at the emergency meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party held yesterday.

He said: “The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at its emergency meeting held on January 27, 2023 extensively reviewed the conduct and activities of the Ebonyi State Chairman of our Party, Okorie Tochukwu Okoroafor.

“Pursuant to Sections 29 (2) (b) and 57(3) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017) the NWC has on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC) approved the suspension of Okorie Tochukwu Okoroafor with effect from today, Friday, January 27, 2023, over allegations of anti-party activities and violation of provisions of Section 58 (1) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).”

Ologunagba noted that Okoroafor has been referred to the party’s appropriate Disciplinary Committee for further action. Meanwhile, the national leadership of the party has also approved the expansion of the Ekiti State Caretaker Committee.

Recall that the NWC of the party had last week suspended the State Executive Committee with immediate effect and set up a caretaker committee in its place.

Ologunagba in a statement issued yesterday said: “The National Working Committee (NWC) of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has, on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC), pursuant to Sections 29(2)(b) and 31(2)(e) of our the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017), approved the expansion of the Ekiti State Caretaker Committee of our great party.”

The Members of the expanded Ekiti State PDP Caretaker Committee are; Sadiq Obanoyen as Chairman, while Hon. Ojoade Fajana, Mrs Adijat Balogun, Oladimeji, Ayodele, Chief Boboye Adekunle, Hajia Lawal Tosin, Waliu Oladipupo, Erelu Toyin Mark, Dr. Alade Modupe, Aare Temitope Amerijoye, Akogun Bunmi Ogunleye, Olugbenga Adewole, Ajibola Samuel as members and Dosu Babatunde as Secretary.

The party urged all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our Party in Ekiti State to continue to work together and remain focused on the task ahead.