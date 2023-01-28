Oyebanji, Celebrates 100 Days, Vows To Prioritise Workers’  Welfare  

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti



Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has promised good welfare for the workers of the state, saying civil servants are key elements for the growth and development of the state in any government.

Oyebanji stated this while giving an account of stewardship in his 100 days in office at the Obafemi Awolowo Civil and Convention Centre, in Ado-Ekiti, yesterday.

Specifically, Oyebanji said, “I don’t have any excuse for Ekiti people not to perform, for this reason, at 26, I was part of the people that fought for the creation of the state.

“I worked with two governors, Otunba Niyi Adebayo and Dr. Kayode Fayemi, that is why, in terms of intense pressure, I am taking my time to see that we do the right thing for Ekiti people.”

On gratuity for retired workers, Oyebanji, said “it is my desire for them to collect their money when they are still alive, describing it as unacceptable even as he just approved gratuity for some retired judges in the state yesterday, saying, it is very painful.”

Oyebanji added that he had made-up his mind that, “I will prioritise your welfare. We will do roads, lights, other things and those that will support productivity and the economy of the state to develop.”

The governor, however, appealed to medical workers in the state to accept the government’s offer and shun strike.

Oyebanji said the government was aware of their challenges, but urged them not to disrupt the good services they are rendering to the people in the state, adding that the government has agreed to some of the terms presented to it, which would be communicated to them soon.

He said his government paid over N300 million for the 2023 West African Examinations Council (WAEC) fees for students and N600 million counterpart fund to State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) for local contractors to be paid in the state and approved the recruitment of 1,000 teachers to the system.

According to him, what the government is doing is to make school very attractive for teachers and students and to stop capital flight in Ekiti State.

Oyebanji told the massive crowd that the “outlook of government is a government of the people, for the people and by the people through active involvement of the people in governance.”

“our manifesto is anchored on six pillars, which has been carefully designed to position Ekiti State for peace and prosperity despite the challenges of this season.”

The governor equally vowed to provide security and other social facilities, with flexible tax policy to propel investment and encourage investors in a bid to boost the economy and business development in the state.

He also promised to launch an innovation grant facility to reduce youth unemployment in the state.

Oyebanji, however, pleaded with Ekiti people to love and share together, saying whatever “we are, is by the grace of God,” urging them to put smiles on the faces of those who do not have.

The 100 days milestone tagged: ‘Keeping Ekiti Working Towards Shared Prosperity’, was attended by traditional rulers, National Assembly members, different stakeholders, political associations, school children, workers, party faithful, government officials, business community, among others.