Mercedes-Benz Strengthens CLA Coupe, CLA Shooting Brake in Compact Segment

With numerous innovations and upgraded standard equipment, Mercedes-Benz is strengthening the position of the CLA Coupé and CLA Shooting Brake as trendsetters in the compact segment.

A statement by the automaker said the newly shaped front apron, the revised radiator grille with star pattern and the new rear diffuser sharpen the sporty character. Added to this are the modernised graphics in the LED High Performance headlamps, which are standard for the first time, and the LED rear lights. The new paint colours hyper blue (exclusive to the CLA models) and spectral blue, as well as three additional wheel-rim designs in sizes up to 19 inches, extend the choice for individualisation. As standard, the new CLA Coupé and CLA Shooting Brake models are fitted with 17-inch five-spoke alloy wheels in vanadium silver or a five-double-spoke design in high-gloss black with high-sheen finish.

Exclusive interior with high-tech look, fresh colours and new trims

The highlight of the interior is the free-standing double screen. It now includes a 7-inch and a 10.25-inch display as standard. Two 10.25-inch displays with a wide-screen look are optionally available. They offer a holistic high-tech experience and create an exceptionally open spatial architecture. The steering wheel of the current generation is upholstered in leather Nappa as standard. Alternatively, the multifunction sports steering wheel is available in ARTICO man made leather for the first time. The new trim elements in a dark carbon look, open-pore brown lime wood or brown MICROCUT microfibre (AMG Line only) further enhance the interior. A heated steering wheel rim is also available in the AMG Line for the first time.

The comfort seats are also part of the new high-quality standard in the CLA Coupé and CLA Shooting Brake. They are fitted as standard with a combination of ARTICO man-made leather and three-dimensionally embossed fabric in black. They are also optionally available in trendy sage grey. The Progressive equipment line offers three interior colours: black, macchiato beige and sage grey. In the AMG Line, the standard seat upholstery in ARTICO man-made leather/microfibre MICROCUT is now also available in bahia brown. A total of five upholstery colours are available in the AMG Line: black, bahia brown, sage grey, titanium grey pearl/black and, for the first time, red pepper/black.

The fabric cover of the comfort seat consists of 100% recycled materials. In the ARTICO/MICROCUT seat cover, this proportion is 65% in the seat mirror and 85% in the bottom fabric. The use of recycled materials is an important measure on the way to CO2 neutrality. As early as the end of this decade, Mercedes-Benz aims to at least halve the CO2 emissions per passenger car in the new vehicle fleet over the entire life cycle compared to 2020. From 2039 onwards, the passenger car and van fleet aims to be CO2-neutral with offsets across the entire automotive value chain.

Significantly upgraded equipment and simplified offer logic

Mercedes-Benz has significantly upgraded the standard equipment and tailored the offer logic even more precisely to specific customer wishes. For example, the basic equipment of the two new CLA models already includes Highbeam Assist, a reversing camera and the USB package in addition to the leather steering wheel and LED front headlamps. From vehicles equipped with the Progressive trim line onwards, customers also receive the Parking Package and Mirror Package as well as the EASY-PACK tailgate for the CLA Shooting Brake.

Other functional equipment is bundled into packages based on real customer behaviour. In terms of design scopes such as colours, upholstery, trims and wheels, customers can configure vehicles as individually as possible.

Latest generation MBUX and Burmester® sound system with Dolby Atmos

The CLA Coupé and CLA Shooting Brake feature the latest generation of MBUX – with newly designed display styles: “Classic” provides all relevant driver information, “Sporty” impresses with the dynamic rev counter and “Discreet” is limited to the most essential items. Together with the three modes (Navigation, Assistance, Service) and seven colour worlds, the instrument cluster and central display can be individualised according to the driver’s wishes and the situation. The central display offers all previous functions such as navigation, media, phone, vehicle, etc. and can be operated conveniently as a touchscreen.

The revised telematics system impresses with a new design and improved performance. A new feature is connectivity with smartphones via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto Wireless. For further connectivity, the CLA Coupé and CLA Shooting Brake have an additional USB-C port and increased USB charging capacity. All USB ports are now illuminated.

With the activation of online services in the Mercedes me app[1], the Hey Mercedes voice assistant becomes even more capable of dialogue and learning. Certain actions can also be triggered without saying ”Hey Mercedes”. The MBUX voice assistant can also explain vehicle functions. Initially available in Germany, the new audio travel guide “Tourguide” adds an exciting feature to travel information as part of the “MBUX Voice Assistant” from Mercedes me. When the “Hey Mercedes, start Tourguide” voice command is given, the MBUX infotainment system reads out interesting facts about places of interest along the route. The system responds to the approximately 3,400 brown informational signs along the German motorways.

In conjunction with the latest MBUX generation, the optional Burmester® surround sound system now features the immersive Dolby Atmos audio experience. It gives music more space, clarity and depth. Dolby Atmos allows discrete audio elements or objects to be placed in a three-dimensional sound field and adapted to any playback environment.

The new CLA models also improve in terms of safety assistance. With the upgraded Driver Assistance Package, for example, Lane Keeping Assist is controlled much more comfortably by the active steering control. The next generation of the Parking Package supports longitudinal parking and offers 360-degree visualisation for camera-assisted parking using 3D images.

Electrified and powerful drives

The petrol engines are electrified throughout and include four-cylinder units with a 7- or 8-speed DCT automatic transmission as standard. As mild hybrids, the engines are equipped with an additional 48-volt on‑board power supply that supports agility at start-up with 10 kW more power. The new belt-driven starter‑generator noticeably improves customer comfort and experience. For example, it enables low‑vibration and low-noise engine starting as well as coasting with the combustion engine switched off. During braking and acceleration, the starter-generator recuperates and thus supplies the 12-volt on-board network and the 48-volt battery with electrical energy. This can support the combustion engine during acceleration. The new ECO Score 3.0 motivates drivers to adopt fuel-saving behaviour through a differentiated evaluation of the various driving phases.

More power for plug-in hybrids

Another big step is taken by the new CLA Coupé and CLA Shooting Brake models with plug-in hybrid drive (Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 e Coupé: fuel consumption combined, weighted (WLTP preliminary): 1.1‑0.8 l/100 km, electricity consumption combined, weighted (WLTP preliminary): 16.9-14.9 kWh/100 km, CO2 emissions combined, weighted (WLTP preliminary): 24-18 g/km; Mercedes‑Benz CLA 250 e Shooting Brake: fuel consumption combined, weighted (WLTP preliminary): 1.1‑0.8 l/100 km, electricity consumption combined, weighted (WLTP preliminary): 17.2-15.1 kWh/100 km, CO2 emissions combined, weighted (WLTP preliminary): 26-19 g/km)[2]. The improved high-voltage battery offers a higher usable energy content, resulting in greater electric range. The power of the electric motor has increased by 5 kW and now reaches a powertrain output of 80 kW. For charging, three options are still available: in addition to the 3.7 kW standard, the battery can now also be charged with alternating current and up to 11 kW instead of the previous 7.4 kW. The new CLA models also continue to offer the option of charging the battery with direct current, and up to 22 kW. A DC charge from 10% to 80% takes around 25 minutes[3], providing a versatile charging experience suitable for everyday use.