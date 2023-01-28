‘Love in a Pandemic’ Promises Engaging, Relatable Theme

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Bleeding Art Production is set to debut its first feature film, titled ‘Love in a Pandemic’. Directed by Akay Mason, the film stars Nancy Isime, Deyemi Okanlawon, Teniola Aladese, Ronke Odusanya, Uche Montana, Eso Dike and Uche Obunse.

The movie was produced by Kemepade Bedford and Vincent Eseni with Eyitayo Chado and Bedford credited as executive producers. Filmed during the lockdown, it promises to be engaging, relatable and drama filled.

Written by Bolanle Ayodele, Amaka Chidoka and Abosi Ogba, ‘Love in a Pandemic’ captures a love story which happens amidst one of the most unforgettable moments in human history, the Covid-19 Pandemic. It follows the story of Bolanle who meets Alex, the man of her dreams but how does their new flame survive the uncertain world of a pandemic? Find out in cinemas nationwide from February 10 when it opens.

On why the production company – Bleeding Art – decided to film a pandemic story, Producer Kemepade Bedford says “At the time we got the idea, it was during the lockdown. We started developing the idea but most importantly for us was to tell a story within our budget, that is, without a lot of casts. We felt it was going to be easier to tell a pandemic story from a love perspective. After making some experimental calls, I was convinced that this was the film.”