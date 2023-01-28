Kémi Lopez Returns with ‘Love’

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

It’s been years after the multi-genre artiste, Kémi Lopez’s trial on the stage of the American Idol competition. She is back and set to unleash her vocal magic/music prowess with a drive towards setting a pace in the music industry. Off her forthcoming debut EP, “Rhythms of Love” Kémi proves she’s an artiste to watch out for with the release of her breathtaking solo single titled, ‘Love’ on January 27.

Co-written and produced by Dedayo Daniel, with masterpiece engineering by Langi, the tone of the song is a direct message to love the things that make one feel special and embrace the art of love itself with all form of desire. With charm and attitude, the Afro-soul & RnB singer appears one of Nigeria’s most promising new voices to definitely watch for as the tone is set already for listeners across the globe.

The artistry of this track can be deduced from the standpoint of lyrics ranging from emotional to an escape room which brings a form of uniqueness to her artistic identity. With her career still very much in its infancy, Kémi’s goal is to use her music to create emotive feelings in her listeners, as well as to express a compelling artistic brand distinctly all her own.

Streaming on all digital platforms via ONErpm, ‘Love’, according to Kémi Lopez “is about a woman thinking out loud about ideal love, nulling over what she would want in a man, how she would see her days spent with him, and her expectations from him, how he treats her, as well as what kind of love she would be willing to give to him.”

Kémi Lopez resides in New Jersey, USA. The talented singer’s sound embodies a stunning blend of Contemporary R&B, Alternative R&B Indie Soul and Afrosoul music, coupled with her unique vocal texture and delivery that gives the impressive young artist a distinct edge to her music.

Her unique ability to merge her native dialect (Yoruba) with that of the American tone also proves the dynamism of her craft, blending seamlessly with the modern Afrobeats sound as a whole. She seeks to communicate love, compassion, exclusivity, heart-break, self-awareness and belonging in her music/songwriting and draws influences from artists like Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey right from her singing days as a child.