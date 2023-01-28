Inter Set to Beat Madrid to Nigerian midfielder, Akinsanmiro

Inter Milan are set to sign young Nigerian midfielder Ebenezer Akinsanmiro, beating the likes of Real Madrid and Benfica to the attacking midfielder’s signature.

This according to Italian news outlet TuttoMercatoWeb, who report that the Nerazzurri are on the verge of getting a deal done to bring in the 18-year-old from Nigerian club Remo Stars FC.

Inter have been looking to add talent to their youth system, with the Primavera team having won the Under-19 Scudetto last season, but a number of the young players who starred in that team having made the step up to the senior professional game this season.

Akinsanmiro is a player who has been on the Nerazzurri’s radar for some while, but also on those of a number of other clubs in Europe including Real Madrid and Benfica.

According to TMW, it should not be long before the Nerazzurri wrap up the signing of the 18-year-old from Remo Stars.