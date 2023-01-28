Gunmen Attack House of Reps Spokesperson’s Constituency Office 

•Attack politically motivated, says Kalu

Udora Orizu in Abuja

Undisclosed number of gunmen, Friday night attacked the constituency office of the member representing Bende federal constituency of Abia State, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, destroying office furniture, billboards and other valuables.

According to an eye witness, the assailants came in two vehicles, including a Sienna and two motorcycles, shooting sporadically, causing tension in the community as those around the environment conducting their normal business activities scampered for safety.

Reacting to the development, Kalu who is also the spokesperson of the House of Representatives expressed sadness over the unwarranted attack, alleging that it is politically motivated.

He said the people of his constituency are not deterred by the attack, and he’s determined to ensure that what belongs to the people gets to them.

While expressing confidence that the culprits will be fished out by security agencies, Kalu who’s seeking second term reelection in the House of Representatives, appealed to his constituents to remain calm and avoid taking the laws into their hands.

He said, “That constituency office has been there since 2018 till now and it has not been attacked, but only few days to the election. We are really proud of what we have done for the people, many are offended and they are trying to team up to suffocate democracy that is at its best in Bende federal constituency. They have destroyed property, but they have not destroyed the road that we have built, they have destroyed billboards, but they have not broken the bridges that we have built, they have shattered the windows of my office, but they have not shattered the empowerment we have given to the people to be on their feet.”

Meanwhile, the DPO in-charge of the area was on ground to ascertain the level of damage and assured that investigation will unmask those behind the attack.