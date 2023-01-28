  • Saturday, 28th January, 2023

CIVIC Calls for Probe of Deadly Nasarawa Airstrike

Nigeria | 2 hours ago


Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Center for Civilians in Conflict (CIVIC) has condemned the recent drone strike in Nasarawa State which resulted in the deaths and critical injuries of dozens of civilians, asking for a probe of the incident.

According to initial reports, the attack was intended to neutralise bandits in the region, but strayed, killing a group of cattle herders returning to Nasarawa State from Benue State.

CIVIC’s Country Director, Benson Olugbuo,  in a statement yesterday, signed by the organisation’s Programme Officer for Communication and Advocacy, Julius Gaiya, asked the Nigerian Government to investigate what went wrong and make the findings swiftly and available to members of the public.

Accidental airstrikes on civilians have become a recurring threat in northern Nigeria in recent years, and to prevent similar tragedies in the future, CIVIC said it was pertinent for the Nigerian Armed Forces to train or retrain all security agents to ensure improved air-ground coordination.

The statement also stressed that, in line with International Humanitarian Law, all involved actors must increase scrutiny and confirm that all feasible precautions were taken before launching an attack.

If an investigation finds that the Nigerian Government was responsible for the incident, CIVIC is calling for the government to acknowledge its role, apologise to the victims’ families, and offer them fair and equitable compensation.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.