2023: Enugu Shuts Down as PDP Flags off Campaign

Perspective

Olaoluwakitan Babatunde



Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the people of Enugu State on Friday turned out en masse to show overwhelming solidarity and support for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, at its official campaign flag off at Okpara Square, Enugu.

In a carnival-like atmosphere, supporters of the party across the different communities and local government areas in the state numbering thousands, stretched beyond the popular Okpara Square to both Agricultural Bank axis and Presidential Road, pledging to stand with all the candidates of the party at the polls.

Hailing the people for pouring out in huge numbers to identify with the party, the visibly jubilant State Chairman of the Party, Hon. Augustine Nnamani, said the presence of the mammoth crowd showed that the PDP was on ground, alive and safe in the state.

The chairman attributed the support to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s leadership prowess which he said has enthroned the atmosphere of peace, prompt payment of workers’ salaries and other emoluments, his landmark achievements in rural development and the quality of candidates the party is parading for the elections.

Hon. Nnamani, who described Dr. Peter Mbah, governorship candidate of the party, as a man with the capacity to deliver on the people’s mandate having carved a niche for himself in the private sector, added that the governorship hopeful had already toured 56 development centres where he had direct discussions with the people at various town-hall meetings.

The Director General, DG, of the PDP Campaign Council in the state, Chief Ikeje Asogwa, boasting that the intimidating crowd which came out to welcome the PDP sent a strong message that the state was comfortable with the PDP, noted that the dividends of democracy the governor had brought to the state made it possible for them to embrace the party.

Chief Asogwa insisted that PDP would clear all the polling units in the state because of their walk-the-talk policy of grassroots mobilisation, saying the campaign council under his leadership will get the work done and deliver huge victory.

The DG further expressed faith in Dr. Mbah’s capability to move the state to greater heights through economic transformation and efficient service delivery.

On his part, the party’s gubernatorial flagbearer while commiserating with the Governor and the people of Abia State over the recent loss of the PDP’s governorship flagbearer in the state, commended the 5-G Governors of Rivers, Benue, Oyo and Abia states, governors Nyesom Wike, Samuel Ortom, Engr. Seyi Makinde and Okezie Ikpeazu, respectively, for honouring the party with their presence.

Dr. Mbah stressed that the state has remained one of the most peaceful and investors-friendly over the years, saying it was possible because of Governor Ugwuanyi’s inclusive economic development, massive infrastructure, robust education leading to the state emerging the best in the recent results released by the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC).

He also stated that the people understood and appreciated the significant of the good governance the party had brought in the last 24 years which spurred them to troop out to express their readiness to renew the mandate given to the party.

According to him, his administration will build on the existing infrastructure, grow the economy seven-fold, create millions of job opportunities for the teeming youths, attract healthy investments and steer the state out of the parlous national economy if and when elected governor.

Dr. Mbah, maintaining that PDP will continue to win in the state, said they’ve carried the banner of the party with a great pride and would not stop at taking bold steps that will lead to monumental development that will transform the people’s lives.

He urged them to vote for the candidates of the PDP in the March 25 and February 11 elections.

Appreciating the people for always queuing behind the PDP in the state, Governor Ugwuanyi expressed delight in the reaffirmation of the electorate that they would still vote for the PDP again.

Recalling that the PDP has been winning all elections since 1999, the governor, who’ is also the senatorial candidate in the Enugu North Senatorial District, promised that the party not fail in delivering good governance to the people and residents of the state.

Meanwhile, leaders of the opposition parties in the state who attended the flag off ceremony collapsed their parties’ support base, pledging to work for Dr. Mbah’s emergence as governor.

While adopting the PDP gubernatorial candidate as their preferred candidate, the opposition parties under the aegis of Coalition of Registered Political Parties and led by Dr. Sam Adams Ani, said they were at the event to renew their partnership with the ruling party.

They promised to extend the support that Governor Ugwuanyi is presently enjoying to Dr. Mbah at the polls.

In their separate remarks, members of the G-5 Governors, commended the people for their impressive turnout and overwhelming support for the ruling party, adding that they were convinced with what they saw in the state.

“We have heard, seen and are going home with the impression that Enugu State is PDP,” they said.

Describing Ugwuanyi as a reliable and dependable person who can be trusted always, Governor Wike assured that they would give the party all the support that will give it landslide victory.

“It is obvious that Dr. Peter Mbah is going to win, and we are happy with that,” Wike added.

Similarly, Governor Makinde urged the stakeholders in the party to go back to their various polling units and political wards and deliver them to the party since elections are not won on the state level.