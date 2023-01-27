  • Friday, 27th January, 2023

Waldrum Selects Idle Onome Ebi, 22 Others for Revelation Cup in Mexico

Sport | 36 mins ago

 AHEAD 9TH WOMEN’S WORLD CUP

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Forty-one-year-old Onome Ebi who has been idle at Spanish side Levante Las Planas has been included in Super Falcons’ squad to next month’s Revelation Cup Tournament to be staged in Leon, Mexico City.

Ebi was overlooked by Coach F. Cabello Bellet in Wednesday’s Spanish Primera Liga F as Asisat Oshoala scored her first hat trick of the season. Barcelona Femeni won the match 7-0 to set a world record of 50 straight league wins in the Spanish topflight.

Rita Chikwelu was the other Nigerian international that played for Levante in that match.

Nigeria’s college-level coach, Randy Waldrum, whose performance with the Super Falcons has been far from expectations, also picked Paris FC goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie in his 23-player squad for the trip to Mexico.

Hosts Mexico, Nigeria, Costa Rica and Colombia are the participating teams at the tournament in the State of Guanajuato, with matches to be played between February 15 and 21.

According to the organisers, the main objective of the tournament is to prepare the contestants for the 9th FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand this summer.

Nine -time African champions Super Falcons will play their first game of the tournament against hosts Mexico starting at 4pm Mexico time (10pm Nigeria time) on Wednesday, 15th February, three hours after the opening match between Costa Rica and Colombia.

On Saturday, 18th February, the Falcons will be up against Colombia at 1pm Mexico time (7pm Nigeria time), before Costa Rica square up against the host nation.

Costa Rica will be Nigeria’s last opponents, both teams locking horns as from 5pm Mexico time (11pm Nigeria time) on Tuesday 21st February, before hosts Mexico and Colombia draw the curtain on the four-nation tourney.

Nigeria’s delegation to the tournament will depart the country’s shores on Saturday, February 11.

The Super Falcons will tackle co-hosts Australia, Olympic champions Canada and debutants Republic of Ireland at what will be the biggest FIFA Women’s World Cup finals ever, this summer in Australia and New Zealand.

 INVITED PLAYERS

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC, France); Yewande Balogun (AS Saint-Etienne, France)

Defenders: Onome Ebi (Levante Las Planas (Spain); Osinachi Ohale (Deportivo Alaves, Spain); Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City, England); Glory Ogbonna (ALG Spor, Turkey); Rofiat Imuran (Stade de Reims, France); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA); Oluwatosin Demehin (Stade de Reims, France); Akudo Ogbonna (Rivers Angels)

Midfielders: Halimatu Ayinde (FC Rosengard, Sweden); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal); Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene (Eskilstuna United, Sweden); Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid, Spain); Toni Payne (Sevilla FC, Spain); Jennifer Echegini (Florida State University, USA); Regina Otu (AS Saint-Etienne, France)

Forwards: Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona Femenin, Spain); Esther Okoronkwo (AS Saint-Etienne, France); Ifeoma Onumonu (NY/NJ Gotham FC, USA); Chinwendu Ihezuo (Rayadas Monterrey, Mexico); Francisca Ordega (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Uchenna Kanu (Tigres Femenil, Mexico)

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.