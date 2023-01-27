  • Friday, 27th January, 2023

Tinubu: Osun Tribunal Verdict, Triumph of Perseverance

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has congratulated the immediate-past governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, on his victory at the Osun Election Petition Tribunal. 

Tinubu in a statement issued Friday  by his Media Office and signed by Tunde Rahman said the victory of Oyetola was deserving.

He described the verdict as a “triumph of courage and perseverance, and light over the forces of darkness that sought to arrest the progressive good governance the APC administration delivered to the people of Osun State under the leadership of Oyetola.”

Tinubu noted that the forces of darkness plotted to extinguish the able leadership and progressive governance that improved the quality of life of the people under his leadership, but today the Tribunal delivered justice and restored the mandate freely given to you and the APC.

He said he was  confident that the good work Oyetola championed that was momentarily paused would soon resume and Osun people would be happy again.

“I heartily rejoice with Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola on his much deserved victory at the Election Tribunal today. It is the victory of light over darkness. A triumph of perseverance, courage and justice over electoral fraud and democratic perversion,” Tinubu said.

