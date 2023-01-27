Tecno Launches Phantom X2 Smartphone with Retractable Lens

Emma Okonji

Tecno has unveiled its new Phantom X2 smartphone into the Nigerian market, and it comes with a camera-grade retractable portrait lens.

The smartphone was launched in an extraordinary style at the Jewel Aeida Centre in Lekki, Lagos, with the theme: ‘Beyond the Extraordinary’, featuring appearances from various celebrities and industry leaders.

Some of the key attendees included Yomi Casual, Juliet Ibrahim, Kelechi Amadi-Obi, Kimoprah, and Saga, among others. The event featured vocal performances by Vocamonix and dance routines by the BMNT Dance Crew, with lots of entertainment and side attractions.

One of the exciting features of the Phantom X2, is its camera-grade retractable portrait lens, which eliminates the need for a separate digital camera. The device also boasts of a 32 MP selfie camera and a 64MP rear camera, producing sharp, clear photographs. Additionally, the 4nm flagship Central Processing Unit (CPU), ensures smooth operation without lag. The device also boasts 12GB+256GB of PC-level memory, making it suitable for a variety of tasks, including content creation and gaming.

The Phantom X2 also boasts of a 5160mAh battery with a 45W supercharger, allowing for fast charging. The phone’s unibody double-curved construction not only looks sleek, but it’s also made from recyclable materials, making it environmentally friendly.

Giving more details about the features of the smartphone, the Marketing Manager of Tecno Mobile Nigeria, Mr. Attai Oguche, said: “The Phantom X2 is a game-changer device for all smartphone users across the nation as it provides the best and latest technology in the best design possible.”