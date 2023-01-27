Stanel boss to receive The Sun Investor of the year Award Saturday

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Stanel Group, Dr Stanley Uzochukwu is set to receive the 2022 Investor of the Year Award at the highly-coveted The Sun Awards.

The Sun Publishing Limited, the organisers of the event, has said in a letter that Uzochukwu would receive the award category at a ceremony to be held in Lagos on Saturday, January 28, 2022 based on the recognition of the entrepreneur’s transformational and inspiring leadership in business.

Profoundly described as Africa’s unbridled excellent model, Dr. Uzochukwu has become a model to other African investors.

The multiple award-winning job creator and economy booster is currently serving as Board member, Igbinedion University, Okada; member of the UNIZIK Business School Board of Directors, among others.

Uzochukwu has also served as Guest Speaker and Panelist at both local and international functions. The most recent were at the CEO summit at Liberty University, Virginia, United States of America and Igbinedion University, Okada Nigeria.

The Stanel boss will stand tall among other Nigerians who have distinguished themselves in professional excellence and service to humanity on Saturday to receive his category of award.