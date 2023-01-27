Sculptors’ Association of Nigeria Demand for TBS Gate Restoration 

Yinka Olatunbosun

In an official response to the pulling down of Paul Mount’s Sculpture Gate formerly located at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, the Sculptors’ Association of Nigeria has demanded for the TBS gate to be restored.

That piece produced in 1972 by Paul Mount (1922-2009) during General Gowon’s administration served amongst other iconic relics of symbolic essence, the story of our national independence and unity. Paul Mount was the founding father of the Art department at Yaba Technical Institute (now YabaTech), Lagos between 1955-1962.

According to the group, “the piece is a definition of Nigeria as a democratic state and celebration of the Nigerian military prowess. It is this rich heritage that would have been the visible history for future generations that has come down mercilessly without the blink of an eye.”

Furthermore, the Association demanded that the sculpture gate should be restored and mounted in a space without delay, where it does not interfere with developmental policies of government and be treated as a national treasure in character, form and content, as it is an object of respect in the art historical heritage.