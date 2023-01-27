Lagos Comes Alive for 2023 Lagos International Polo

The 2023 NPA/ GTCO Lagos International Polo Tournament is set to gallop off on Saturday with a record 36 teams jostling for top honours in four major prizes and six subsidiary laurels.

The ambitious teams fully armed with foreign professionals and thoroughbred Argentine horses are competing for The Silver Cup, The Lagos Low Cup, The Open Cup and the event’s biggest prize, the Majekodunmi Cup respectively.

The subsidiary prizes are, the Oba of Lagos, Governor’s Cup, Adedapo Ojora Memorial Cup, Sani Dangote Cup, the Italian Ambassador’s Cup and the Independence Cup. Other trophies on offer include; the Lagos Heritage Cup, Chief of Naval Cup, and the Independence Cup.

The Lagos International Polo Tournament is the oldest polo tournament in Africa, dating back to the early 1900s.

For the second time in the rich history of the international polo festival, the glamorous event would be decided over three weeks of bumper-to-bumper polo actions with six equally matched teams jostling for the Open Cup from Jan. 28 through Feb. 5in the opening week.

The revered Majekodunmi Cup will take the center stage from February 7-12, 2023with three teams including the defending champions, Lintex, former champions Leighton Kings and a debutant battling for the top prize.

The last week of February 7, 2023would feature 27 teams drawn from major polo centers across the country locked in battle royale for the Low Cup and the Silver Cup and respectively. The race for the two major prizes gallops off February 8, while the winners are billed to emerge on February 19, in the final games of the tournament.

“It’s going to be three weeks of thrilling polo experience for our esteemed sponsors, partners and lovers of the noble game.” Tournament Manager, Olumayowa Ogunnusi disclosed at a world press conference heralding the 2023 edition yesterday.

Ogunnusi who commended the main sponsor GTCO and other sponsors stated that having gained reputation as one of the biggest polo tournaments in Africa, the Lagos Polo Club looks forward to delivering great values for the sponsors and participants during the epoch fiesta.

Polo Captain, Rotimi Makanjuola, who gave a breakdown of the teams vying for honours also disclosed that professional players from Argentina, United Kingdom, South Africa, and professional umpires will also feature in the tournament.