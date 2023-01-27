Ikotun-Egbe Women on Skill Acquisition

Mary Nnah

Living Encouraged Ministries, under the auspice of the Sought Out Care Outreach recently empowered widows with cash gifts as well as the training of 50 women on skills acquisition.

The women were part of the 50 women trained by the organisation on vocational skills in the Ikotun-Egbe community who benefited from the initiative’s just concluded free skill acquisition programme. The empowerment programme aimed to equip and empower beneficiaries with skills that will make them financially independent.

The cash was to upscale their businesses with the sole aim of changing the narrative of the women in Ikotun- Egbe through empowerment.

The Convener of the initiative, a Nigerian in the diaspora, Rosemary Akaette, expressed her commitment to economically empowering women so they are financially independent.

She stated that the empowerment initiative would be a continuous activity, that would positively impact women and their families, noting that her concern is to make them self-reliant, productive and effectively play their role as wives, mothers, sisters, and daughters in their various homes and the community at large.

Speaking on the theme for the training, “New Beginning”, Akaette noted, “God is still in the business of doing new things. He showers us with new blessings each day to give us hope and a beautiful future no matter what our past has been. Truth is God never gives up on any man or woman.”

She explained that the organisation focuses more on empowering women and youth to actively contribute to the socioeconomic development of Nigeria. It provides education and training for women and youth; and supports the development of SMEs.

“Investing in the economic empowerment of women is the core pillar of our work, as we aim to reduce women’s vulnerabilities while boosting their skills and ability to participate in key economic sectors in Nigeria, including fashion, technology, energy, agriculture, among others.

“Today, my prayer for you here is that you will begin to experience New Beginning. Some of you have been trained on skill acquisition while others were empowered financially”, she added.

Senior Pastor, Love Christian Center, John Okwuone, a board member of the organisation, said there is a need to empower women, particularly poor rural women, which was critical to Nigeria’s economic progress.

“The empowerment initiative is a means of lessening women’s insecurity and reliance in many aspects of their lives. It is important to note that the combination of educational, political, health and legal independence is critical to women’s empowerment in Nigeria.

He urged the government to review policies affecting entrepreneurial development, and ensure that women have access to cash grants for them to do business.

Okwuone stated that to support economic growth, lessen the vulnerability of women, and increase independence, it is important to ensure that every woman in Nigeria has access to financial, educational, social, and political empowerment.

“The programme aims to reduce poverty by empowering Nigerian women. Empowerment is the growth of women’s political, social, and economic strength in the development of a nation”, he added.

The Cleric however encouraged the women to push through the hardship, despite the challenges, they may face and not despise the days of little beginning.

Also, another representative of the organisation, Pastor Oladapo Nathaniel Abimbola, said the skill acquisition training and the empowerment of these women is the key to transforming society.

He encouraged the women to make good use of the skills they have learned and change their stories stating that the programme has achieved its aim, because not only were the women trained, they were able to replicate what they had learned.

Abimbola appealed to Youths not to look for only white-collar jobs but rather to be job creators. They should not be dismayed that God is good and he would open doors for blessings. But they must start small and be consistent.

Apart from the training, the organisation donated notebooks to children who were present at the event.

Other representatives at the event are Pastor Franklin and Pastor Clara Magbegor, who have ensured that the less privileged and widows in Ogun State are not forgotten using the Living Encouraged platform.