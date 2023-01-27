Hegai & Esther’s Artist Support Initiative Set to Aid Talented Makeup Artists

Mary Nnah

As its contribution to the growth and sustainability of the beauty and makeup industry in Nigeria, Hegai & Esther has launched the Artist Support Initiative (ASI) to help Makeup Artists and beauty retailers launch scalable and sustainable businesses.

The initiative was created to help solve some issues faced by new Makeup Artists by offering free and highly subsidised business support services to upcoming and challenged makeup artists.

ASI offers to help makeup artists by providing products and tools to help them jump-start their businesses, and also offers a pay-small-small (PSS) plan to select retailers, which gives them access to Hegai & Esther products and a structured payment plan that allows them to begin their retail business with very minimal startup capital.

Launched in the year 2018, the initiative has so far impacted well over 200 Makeup Artists and beauty retailers in Nigeria and seeks to reach out to even more people.

Speaking on this year’s edition of the initiative, Founder & Managing Director of Hegai & Esther, Gbemisola Adebayo said the makeup sector has a lot of potential for employment, sustainability, and growth.

“Opportunities exist in makeup merchandising service and manufacturing. Thousands of makeup artists are rolled out yearly yet just a few of them can successfully launch their businesses. Thanks to Hegai & Esther’s Artist Support Initiative, the Nigerian Beauty & Makeup Industry will make great strides in the coming years, Adebayo noted.

The 2023 edition of the ASI is set to support 25 talented upcoming Makeup Artists struggling on their growth journey due to a lack of products, tools, and basic business know-how.

Applications for the Hegai & Esther Artist Support Initiative 2023 closed on the 31st of December 2022, and successful applicants have been shortlisted.