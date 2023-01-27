Ethiopian to Start Passenger Service to Denmark

Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s leading carrier, is set to launch a new passenger flight to Copenhagen, Denmark, from 22nd of May 2023.

The new flight will be operated five times a week except on Tuesdays and Sundays. Regarding the new flight, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mr. Mesfin Tasew said: “We are glad to open a new route to Copenhagen, Denmark which will be our 21st destination in Europe.



With the launch of the flight, Copenhagen will become a crucial gateway for Ethiopian Airlines in northern Europe and southern Scandinavia. Thanks to the wide network of Ethiopian Airlines across Africa, the new flight will enhance the air connectivity between Europe and Africa thereby facilitating trade, tourism and diplomatic relations of the two regions.”



Chief Executive Officer Copenhagen Airport, Thomas Woldbye said: “It has for a long time been our desire to improve the connection between Copenhagen and Africa. Therefore, it is really good news, that Ethiopian Airlines, who for the last five years have been awarded as the best airline in Africa, now will start flying to Copenhagen. The airport in Addis Ababa have grown to become one of Africa’s most important hubs, with onward connections to more than 60 different cities in Africa, thus this new route will be an amazing gateway to the whole continent for Copenhagen.”