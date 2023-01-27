CITN President Harps on Importance  Institute to the Nation

Mary Nnah

The 15th President/Chairman of the Council, Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), Chief Adesina Adedayo, has described the institute as the live wire of the nation, noting that CITN is a major source of revenue for the nation.

He said, “Anybody that helps you to generate money is taking charge of your destiny. And the destiny of the nation today requires that we generate money to address the mirage of problems facing us. Now, the institute is technically regarded as the hope of the nation because without revenue we would be having challenges.”

Speaking during an event tagged, “Special General Meeting with the 15th President”, organised by CITN Mowe/Arepo and District Society, Adedayo said, “The population of Nigeria is 200 million going to 400 million very soon, we would need revenue to address a lot of things, so I will say that our institution, more than any other institution today, is representing the hope of the nation in moving us forward to the next level.”

During the deliberations, the President shared insights about the proposed CITN Mowe/Arepo multi-purpose cooperative society as members expressed joy that the Mowe/Arepo and District Society was the first district in CITN to set up a cooperative society. He was glad to act as an adviser to the Coop.

Adedayo commended the district for focusing on institutional building, noting, “A professional lives or dies by his reputation, so a professional body that focuses on capacity building is taking care of the future and that is why I can say that today’s deliberation has addressed these critical parts and we are confident that we are going places as an institution because when components of your institutes are growing, you as an institute is going places.”

The President presented letters of appointment to the Patron and Matron, Professor Ishola Akintoye, FCTI from Babcock University, Ilishan, and Mrs. Olajube Oluwaseun, FCTI of Ogun State Internal Revenue Service, Abeokuta respectively.

Pioneer Chairman CITN, Mowe/Arepo & District Society, Akinola Akindele said the district was inaugurated in May 2021 and explained the purpose for the special general meeting with the 15th President/Chairman of the Council, CITN, Chief Adesina Adedayo.

“One of the focuses of today’s meeting was setting up a cooperative society called CITN Mowe/Arepo Multipurpose Cooperative Society”, he said while revealing this was the very first district of CITN that is establishing a cooperative society to address the welfare of members.

Akindele, whose desire is to impact the CITN members positively, said, “It is only when members are economically viable, that they can even pay the token that the district demands annual dues.”

The newly appointed matron for the District, Mrs. Oulwaseun Adejoke Olajube advised members to cooperate, noting, “The basic thing is cooperation. Once we all have team spirit, all will be well in the sense that we don’t leave everything to the chairman. Once we can work as a team, things will move forward.’

She advised further that there should be capacity building, noting, “ Don’t wait for someone to help you improve yourself. At any given point, do all you can improve on yourself and imbibe in yourself what will be beneficial to the institute as a whole.”

She reminded the chairman that not every idea he brings will be accepted by members, noting however that if the chairman is sure that he has peace with his decision and has consulted with those that he feels have superior knowledge, he should go ahead .”

On how relevant the institute is to the nation’s economy, she said, “Taxation runs the economy. So CITN is the one that guides tax practices and professionals in doing their things so that nobody will just wake up from somewhere and do whatever it is they feel like. It has to be in line with the policies of the institute.”