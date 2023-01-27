BBTitans Update: The Nomination Blues Kick in

Vanessa Obioha

After a first week of relaxation and enjoyment, the BBTitans housemates are facing the harsh reality that the upcoming Sunday live eviction show will not be a prank by Big Brother. Last Sunday night, Biggie introduced a new set of twists that unsettled some of the housemates. He paired them and dropped the bomb that for the rest of the game, they will play in pairs. Ziyakhala Wahala!

This spelt trouble for most of the pairs and fans as well who may have some favourites that are not paired.

The housemates are therefore addressed in pairs. For this week, Blaqboi and Ipeleng (now known as Blaqleng) won the Head of House competition and were saved from nomination. They however had the power to save and replace.

The initial pairs for possible eviction this Sunday were Santheo (Sandra and Theo Traw), Yelisa (Yemi Cregx and Nelisa), Royals (Ebubu and Tsatsii), and Juvone (Justin and Yvonne). Blaqleng however saved Royals and replaced them with Juiovla (Juicy Jay and Olivia).

This decision by the HoHs put Olivia in a bad mood such that her friends and fellow housemates were concerned about her behaviour. Meanwhile, she had an altercation with Sandra on Sunday night after Biggie paired the housemates.

Despite the nomination blues, Cupid is still in the business of pairing hearts. The budding lovers in the house are Juicy Jay and Yvonne and Yemi Cregx and Blue Aiva. It is yet unknown how far these ships will sail.