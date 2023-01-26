  • Thursday, 26th January, 2023

Three Referees Suspended from NPFL for Questionable Officiating

Sport | 2 mins ago

In line with its avowed determination to cleanse the Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL) of malfeasance, the Referee’s Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has ordered the suspension of three referees from further officiating in the ongoing abridged league.

Yesterday, Secretary of the  Referees’ Committee, Sani Zubairu, announced in a statement that the three referees, namely; Ndubuisi Ukah (Imo), Otuwho Morrison (Delta) and Faro Abdulrahman (Lagos) have been suspended .

“The following referees are hereby suspended until they appear before the Referee’s Committee for explanation on what happened in the matches they were involved as follows: Ukah and Morrison (Delta) officiated 

Shooting Stars v Kwara United while  Abdulrahman was in charge of the Rivers United v Niger Tornadoes clash.

Unlike in previous seasons, officiating of games have been commendable with teams going away to win matches without incidents of crowd violence.

It is expected that the decision to put these three match officials in the cooler until they purge themselves of questionable calls, is meant to sound warnings to the others that this particular season is different from business as usual.

