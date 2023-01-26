Protect Children from Abuse, Violence, Exploitation, Group Tells Govt

Fidelis David in Akure

A United Kingdom democracy strengthening organisation, Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WFD), yesterday called on government at all levels to provide a safe and conducive environment that will aid the growth of Nigeria children and protect them from neglect, abuse, violence, and exploitation.

WFD Country Representative in Nigeria, Mr. Adebowale Olorunmola, stated this in Akure the Ondo State capital, while addressing representatives of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) on how to sensitise the public and students to the Violence Against Persons(Prohibition) law and the drafted Child Protection and Safeguarding Policy in the state.

Olorunmola explained that the foundation is working with support from OSAA-GBV in ensuring all residents of the state are aware of and understand the content of the law and the policy.

His words: “This is a continuation of the efforts at advancing the process of implementation. The participants here today are from the various and relevant agencies that are going to be working together to implement not only the VAPP law but the draft Child Protection and Safeguarding Policy when it is eventually assented by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

“So, what we are doing here is to sensitize ourselves to the content of VAPP law and the content of the draft Child Protection and Safeguarding Policy and look at the modalities for ensuring that we don’t just have the policy for policy sake and law for law sake but getting to be useable and useful at the grassroot, particularly in reaching the intended target, which is the young people and the most vulnerable in the society,” he said.

According to him, children are universal symbol of future potentials as well as the carrier of the heritage of the past, society and nation, hence, concerted efforts must be geared towards investing heavily in their development.

Speaking on the increasing spate of violence against women and girls, Olorunmola said: “Specific to Ondo State, we have been implementing what is called policy growth which was designed to support and promote the inclusion of women and girls as well as their protection and by extension, protection of vulnerable people. We’ve been effecting the implementation of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Law which Ondo State passed in 2021, joining the elites of states that have passed the law. At the last count, we have 34 states that have passed the law, which means two more states are yet to pass it”.

He stated that the move became necessary to stamp out violence against the vulnerable, particularly children.

“In the implementation of this project, we thought we need to work closely to step down the implementation of the VAPP law to the most vulnerable in the society and that is talking about young people (minors) because they are usually the soft target of perpetrators of violence, neglect and even abuse.

“We have worked closely with OSSA-GBV, reaching out to other key stakeholders to develop the plan which was regarded as timely, given the fact that the state has been before now, working to develop a safeguarding policy but somehow along the line, the process was stopped. So, what we are doing is to keep up the process that started before. We are not starting a new thing and this is very important because of the scaring statistics that has been given concerning abuse, particularly of children and minor in this country,” he stressed.

He added that, according UNICEF, in Nigeria, one out of four girls and one of 10 boys experience sexual violence before the age of 18, hence the need to work together as a stakeholders to reverse the anomaly.

“There is lots of work for us to do in terms of awareness and sensitisation and letting every citizens know the content of the law and in case they’ve been violated, for them to get justice, so there is lots for them to do. Ondo state particularly has shown willingness to pass the process and this are the little things that comes together enable development of the country.”

On his part, Executive Director of Ondo State Agency Against Gender-Based Violence (OSAA-GBV), Barrister Bolanle Afolabi, stated that the parley would enhance the sensitisation programme already started by her agency.

She disclosed that the sensitisation programme would be moved to Ode Irele, Irele Local Government Area of the state, while the public would also be taught about the content of the law and policy at Ikare-Akoko next week.

She added that Iju/Itagolu, in Akure North Local Government Area would be the next town where the people would be educated about the VAPP Law and the child Safeguarding Policy.

Also, the Special Adviser to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on Gender, Olamide Falana, charged all NGOs, schools, both public and private, law enforcement agencies, the judiciary, traditional rulers and religious leaders to work in synergy with WFD, OSAA-GBV to protect children and other vulnerable persons in the state.